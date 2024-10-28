Lila Delman Compass Sells ‘Fowler’s Rocks’ in Jamestown for Record-Breaking $12.25 Million

In a remarkable transaction that has set a new benchmark for Jamestown real estate, Lila Delman Compass recently closed the sale of 340 East Shore Road, also known as the “Fowler’s Rocks” estate, in Jamestown for $12.25 million. Agents Cynthia Moretti and Bob Bailey, both with Lila Delman Compass’s Jamestown office, represented the seller in what stands as the highest single-family home sale in Jamestown’s history and the highest sale in Rhode Island so far this year, as confirmed by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS.

Perched along the East Passage of Narragansett Bay, “Fowler’s Rocks” is a quintessential shingle-style mansion that captures sweeping waterfront views from nearly every room. The property sprawls across almost six acres of meticulously landscaped grounds, where lush gardens, stately stone walls, and curated greenery set a timeless coastal scene. Built in 1892 by renowned architect Charles L. Bevins, the residence boasts an elegant preservation of period details, blending history with modern luxuries. Among its amenities are a deep-water dock, a boat lift, two moorings, and a charming seaside pavilion with an outdoor fireplace—a perfect spot to greet the sunrise or host gatherings against the backdrop of the bay.

Bailey reflected on his connection with the property, having also represented the buyers nearly two decades ago when he and Moretti first became acquainted with the sellers. “It’s been a privilege to market and represent ‘Fowler’s Rocks,’ a majestic and historic estate,” he shared. “We’ve built wonderful memories here with the family over the years, and we hope the new owners will cherish it as much as we have.”

With this landmark transaction, Lila Delman Compass further solidifies its standing as the leading brokerage in Jamestown and the top luxury brokerage in the area by sales volume this year.

