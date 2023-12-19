Governor McKee Announces $5.9 Million in Housing And Community Development Grants

[adtotate group=”4″]

Governor Dan McKee and the Department of Housing announced today that 14 Rhode Island cities and towns will receive a total of $5.9 million for 31 grants from the Rhode Island Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. These awards will enable a variety of housing, community facility, services, and infrastructure improvements with an emphasis on supporting low-and moderate- income Rhode Islanders.

“The quality of the applications received underscores the dedication Rhode Island cities and towns have to enhancing the quality of life and strengthening the housing opportunities for their residents,” said Governor Dan McKee.

The State’s CDBG program is administered by the Rhode Island Department of Housing for municipalities that do not receive CDBG funds directly from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development. CDBG funding must be used for eligible activities, including housing, public facility improvements and essential service projects. Additionally, the Department of Housing’s CDBG Program affords eligible communities an opportunity to receive funding for housing development, acquisition, and rehabilitations through the Affordable Housing Set-Aside Program. Affordable Housing program applications are accepted and approved on a rolling basis.

“It is our hope that this set of investments will position these Rhode Island communities to foster vibrant neighborhoods, develop and preserve needed housing, and promote economic growth,” said Secretary of Housing Stefan Pryor. “We are grateful to Governor McKee and Rhode Island’s Congressional delegation for these valuable resources.

The CDBG program has funded the following activities by community:

Bristol: Awarded $67,103 on behalf of Looking Upwards to support the costs of much-needed upgrades at a shared 5-bedroom home where staff provide 24-hour support for adults with intellectual/developmental disabilities.

Central Falls: Awarded $500,000 as part of a 4-year project of the Central Falls Housing Authority to upgrade two elevators at Forand Manor and two elevators at Wilfrid Manor. Awarded $25,000 to support Progresso Latino/Central Falls Children’s Foundation to provide services to underinsured/uninsured women who are of low- and moderate-income. Additionally, Central Falls is being awarded $25,000 to support the expansion of Progresso Latino/Bilingual Senior Citizens Program hours.

Coventry: Awarded a total of $541,650 over two program years for Coventry Housing Authority’s North Road Terrace Exterior project, replacing roofs for 96 public housing units and community hall. Awarded $495,247 to support the Quidnick Park Improvement Project, which will install a new playground, reconstruct a new basketball court, and add new lighting.

Cumberland: Awarded $300,000 in support of Steeple & Stone for the adaptive reuse of the former St. Patrick’s Church and Rectory. Together with the construction of 44 townhome-style affordable rental apartments rental units. Awarded $500,000 to make improvements to the historic Franklin Farm Long Barn facility, which provides fresh produce to low-and moderate income households throughout Rhode Island.

Middletown: Awarded $682,917 over two program years to support the three-story addition to the West House II senior affordable housing development. Awarded $71,036 to help purchase and install an outdoor events pavilion for Middletown Senior Center to provide space for classes, functions, exercise programs, and other services for seniors. Additionally, Middletown is being awarded $10,890 for Looking Upwards to conduct much-needed upgrades for two group homes occupied by adults with intellectual/developmental disabilities. Middletown is also being awarded $35,000 for East Bay CAP dental supplies and services. Finally, Middletown is being awarded $50,000 to support operations at Lucy’s Hearth, a family shelter.

Newport: Awarded $200,000 to add a water fountain and electrical services for lighting to the North End Basketball Park. Additionally, Newport is receiving an award of $313,930 for the Newport Housing Authority to support the completion of the Broadband Project, initiated in 2022 utilizing CDBG-CV funds, and will provide Wi-Fi Access to all residents of Newport Housing Authority residents. Newport is also being awarded $180,000 for of the Washington Square Services Corporation to support salaries and operating expenses associated with its management of the McKinney Cooperative Shelter program.

North Kingstown: Awarded $5,000 to support the North Kingstown Recreation Department’s Summer Camp Scholarships to allow fifty children in low-income families to participate in an eight-week summer playground program. Additionally, North Kingstown’s Crossroads RI is being awarded $138,000 to support two Case Managers and a part-time Resident Services Coordinator who will work to assist current and future residents at the Kingstown Crossings Apartments in moving towards housing stability and self-sufficiency, through the provision of intensive case management and housing stabilization services.

North Providence: Awarded $80,000 to support Tri-County-Volturno Street Food Bank & Supportive Services for staffing, operations, supplies, food, and emergency vouchers, all of which support low/moderate income residents.

Portsmouth: Awarded $750,000 over two program years in support of the Ade Bethune House towards the first phase of a planned affordable 54-unit senior housing building project that will eventually include a playground and adaptive reuse of another smaller older building.

Smithfield: Awarded $25,000 for ADA-compliant improvements to Greenville House, a short-term treatment facility operated by non-profit Family Service of Rhode Island, that houses 13- to 17-year-old girls in state DCYF custody.

South Kingstown: Awarded $250,000 to support the costs of renovating the parking lot of the Town’s Senior Center to improve visitor accessibility and safety. Additionally, South Kingstown is being awarded $40,000 for the Jonnycake Center for Hope Food Pantry to support the purchase of food supplies to stock the Jonnycake Market. South Kingstown is also being awarded $25,000 to support the operations of the WARM-Welcome House of Peace Dale’s meal preparation activities.

West Warwick: Awarded $500,000 for the Brayton Street Drainage Project to complete the installation and replacement of drainage pipes on Brayton Street to reduce the incidence of flooding to commercial and residential properties. Additionally, West Warwick is being awarded $50,000 to support Saint Elizabeth Adult Day Services, which will ensure access to services by low/moderate income clients and to educate their caregivers. West Warwick is also being awarded $81,500 for improvement of a Looking Upwards group home, which supports adult residents with intellectual/developmental disabilities.

Westerly: Awarded $57,680 to support upgrades to a Looking Upwards’ group home for intellectually/developmentally disabled adults. Additionally, Westerly is being awarded $40,000 for the Jonnycake Center of Westerly to support the Emergency Financial Assistance Program, which provides emergency rental, utility & medical assistance to low/moderate income households. Westerly is also being awarded $10,900 to support the increased need for the Meals on Wheels of RI Home-Delivered Meals Program. Finally, Westerly is being awarded $96,000 to support the Westerly Education Center’s Workforce Development Training to facilitate cohorts in Certified Nursing Assistant, Medication Aide/Tech., and Teacher Assistant for low- and moderate- income individuals.

