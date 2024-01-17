Jamestown Arts Center Unveils Vibrant Exhibitions by Local Artists

The Jamestown Arts Center is set to immerse visitors in a kaleidoscope of artistic expression with two captivating exhibitions opening on January 19 and running through March 16, 2024. The main gallery will be transformed into a mesmerizing labyrinth of color and texture in “Dropcloths: Tales of a Process,” featuring large-scale textile installations by renowned Rhode Island artist Deborah Baronas. Simultaneously, the small gallery will host the inaugural exhibition of selected works by 17 participants from the Ceramic Artist Residency Program at the JAC, titled “Centering: Clay and Community.”

Dropcloths: Tales of a Process invites art enthusiasts to explore the intersection of art, history, and creative practice through the visually compelling work of Rhode Island artist Deborah Baronas. Baronas, known for her visual storytelling, encourages viewers to delve deeper into the nuances of the creative process, prompting a reexamination of our surroundings and an appreciation for the beauty and historical significance embedded in the ordinary.

“I make artwork about work,” Baronas explains, focusing her career on capturing the spirit and resilience of labor in New England communities, spanning various occupations. The core of the exhibition revolves around drop cloths, symbolic of Baronas’ artistic process and narrative. These byproducts serve as both canvas and commentary, capturing the essence of social narratives.

Centering: Clay and Community brings to light the intimate relationship between clay and the local community. Curators Jon Baylor and Melinda Katherine Frederick emphasize the trust, acceptance, generosity, and cooperation required in the ceramic making process. The exhibition features the work of 17 artists who have participated in the Ceramic Artist Residency Program since its inception in 2022, showcasing the bonds formed within the studio.

Both exhibitions will be on view during regular gallery hours from January 19 through March 16, 2024, on Wednesday to Saturday, 11 am–3 pm. The public is invited to a free Opening Reception on January 19 from 5:30–7:30 pm.

The Jamestown Arts Center proudly offers free admission to its exhibitions, making art accessible to all. Additionally, many of the exhibited works are available for purchase through the Jamestown Arts Center’s online store, with proceeds benefiting the individual artists and supporting the JAC’s mission.

