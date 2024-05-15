Obituary: Dean Hostetler (1931-2024)

With great sorrow and heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Dean (Doc) Hostetler, a beloved father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather, and honored US Navy Korean War Veteran. Dean enlisted in the Navy in 1948, serving as a Hospital Corpsman embedded with the 1st Marine Division rifle platoon.

Among his many accolades, Dean was one of the esteemed few to receive the Purple Heart Medal with a Gold Star, and the Bronze Star with Combat “V” for his exceptional bravery and service to his country. Following his military service, Dean married Amerina B. Negri and worked diligently at Raytheon from 1960 to 1993.

Dean’s legacy lives on through his son Dean B. Hostetler (Marilyn) and daughter Andrea Lobmeyr von Hohenleiten (Christopher), his grandchildren Courtney Hostetler (Matthew), Devon Hostetler, Caitlyn Kahle (Justin), Chris Lobmeyr von Hohenleiten (Drew Fristoe) and Eric Lobmeyr von Hohenleiten (Katie), and great-grandchildren, Phineas, Alexander, Robert, Gilbert, Kaia, Luana and Elawin, all of whom he cherished. His impact on their lives and his community will never be forgotten.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Alta and Chester Hostetler, and his brothers, Richard and Robert.

Funeral services and ceremonies to honor Dean’s remarkable life will be held at a later date to celebrate and pay tribute to a man who served his country with valor, loved his family fiercely and left an enduring mark on all who know him. Dean’s memory will forever remain in our hearts.