Meals on Wheels of RI Launches Annual March for Meals Campaign

With citations from the Governor and Lieutenant Governor, Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island on Wednesday launched its annual March for Meals public awareness and fundraising campaign.

“Meals on Wheels of RI’s work in improving access to adequate nutrition and socialization for homebound older adult Rhode Islanders continues to be a vital resource for thousands of our state’s most vulnerable residents,” said Lt. Governor Sabina Matos. “I am proud to launch the March for Meals Public Awareness Campaign with them today and join in advocating for the seniors they serve.”

March for Meals annually unites Rhode Island elected officials, sponsors, and supporters in a statewide campaign to raise awareness of Meals on Wheels of RI’s impact in addressing food insecurity and social isolation as risk factors for loss of independence amongst homebound Rhode Islanders.

In 2022, the organization’s Home-Delivered Meal Program served 3,084 Rhode Islanders statewide, 98 percent of whom were older adults. In July 2022, Meals on Wheels of RI celebrated delivery of its 20-millionth home-delivered meal since its 1969 founding.

“In 2023, we are continuing to expand our work to provide our clients with the services they need to age healthily in place, including offering additional medically tailored meal menus as a food as medicine intervention,” said Executive Director Meghan Grady. “This year’s March for Meals campaign will drive support for our vision that those we serve will live well-nourished lives with independence and dignity.”

Throughout March, legislators, including members of Rhode Island’s congressional delegation, will personally deliver meals to Meals on Wheels clients throughout the state.

“Webster Bank is once again proud to sponsor March for Meals,” said Doug Scala, Regional President, Rhode Island-Southeastern Massachusetts. “Our partnership with Meals on Wheels of RI is part of our commitment to strengthening the well-being of the communities where we live and work and helps raise awareness of their important work throughout the state.”

In 2022, Meals on Wheels of RI’s Home-Delivered Meal Program delivered more than 357,400 meals and safety-assuring wellness checks—each alongside a much-needed social visit for a homebound senior.

Meals on Wheels of RI’s Board of Directors adopted its 2025 strategic plan in November 2022. The plan focuses on innovating the organization’s “More Than a Meal” service model and implementing a sustainable business model to maintain and grow its signature programs.

“Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island was proud to fund the 2022 pilot year of Meals on Wheels of RI’s culturally responsive meal program, which continues to offer homebound seniors improved connection to their heritage and traditions,” said Senior Vice President for Government Programs Christina Pitney. “The program is a great example of listening to and learning from the voices and experience of people we serve. BCBSRI and Meals on Wheels share a deep commitment to developing meaningful solutions to meet the needs of our diverse communities.”

For more information, visit www.rimeals.org.

