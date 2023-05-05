Newport Polo Opening Weekend to Premiere ‘Polo Passport’ at JPT to Benefit Ukraine

Newport Polo is excited to announce a sneak peek premiere of Polo Passport at Jane Pickens Theater on Friday, June 2 at 6PM to benefit Ukraine, as part of Opening Weekend festivities, followed by a cocktail reception next door at official team headquarters, The Vanderbilt from 7-9pm to meet & greet the filmmakers and Ukraine Polo delegation.

The Premiere and Meet & Greet reception take place on the eve of Opening Day at the Newport International Polo Series launching its 32nd season on Saturday, June 3, with USA vs. Ukraine making its debut at 5PM. For more details visit www.nptpolo.com.

“We are very excited to have a special screening of this epic project and see it on the big screen, for the opportunity to raise money to help Ukraine recover from their devastating homeland invasion”, explains Dan Keating, USA Captain, and Polo Series founder. “It’s quintessential summer on the Newport waterfront and one of the biggest nights on our agenda – the eve of Opening Day to launch our 32nd season with Team Ukraine.”

The 50-minute screening will feature the first two episodes of Polo Passport, filmed in Jamaica and Rome in a series that journeys across the planet in search of polo’s diverse culture, cuisine and the amazing characters that bring their game to Newport Polo, led by affable commentator William Crisp.

Tickets for the one-night engagement at the Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center can be purchased at www. janepickens.com for $35 and at the box office window at 49 Touro Street on Washington Square in Newport, RI. Each ticket holder will receive a token upon entry to the theater for a complimentary cocktail at the Meet & Greet reception following the premiere.

The first in a series of Cocktail Meet & Greet soirées this year, Newport Polo invites supporters to the cocktail reception with filmmakers and the Ukraine Polo delegation at their official headquarters, The Vanderbilt from 7pm-9pm by RSVP. Capacity is limited.

The cocktail pouring will take place al fresco in the garden courtyard. Cash Bar. Attire is Newport Chic. Dinner reservations afterwards in the Garden, Dining Room or Roof Deck are welcome by reservation – call to inquire (401) 846-6200. Parking is available in the adjacent metered lot on Mary St.

Proceeds from the screening to benefit LUkraine.lu, the nonprofit organization supported by Team Ukraine’s global tour and endorsed by the Ukrainian Polo Federation. “This global tour will raise funds to support our country, funding armored ambulances and iPads for educational institutions to enable the children living in the conflict areas to study online,” stated Andriy Bilyy, President of Ukrainian Polo Federation. “We are counting on your support.”

“It has been a tremendous adventure to meet and share the polo experience with players globally in their own backyard,” adds filmmaker Kevin Friend of BCN Productions. Produced by acclaimed BCN Productions, the premiere of Polo Passport is intended for release in 2023 to streaming services and a succession of national syndicated TV airings, according to BCN Productions.

Jane Pickens Theater, the world-class art house cinema has been the site of numerous premieres over the years, supported by personal appearances by Hollywood actors, directors & producers. “This is another unique opportunity to present the work of veteran filmmakers Kevin Friend and Victor Ramos, and to bring quality art and entertainment to the Newport community,” adds Kathy Staab, owner and curator of the Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center. “And we enjoy being supportive of RI Filmmakers.”

