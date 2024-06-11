Obituary: Robert E. Corey (1935-2024)

March 22, 1935 — April 18, 2024

Robert E. Corey, 89, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2024. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary A. (DeBairos) Corey.

Born in Newport, RI, he was the son of the late Manuel Corey and Margaret (Powers) Corey. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1952.

Robert (Bob) was the devoted father of Robert M. Corey (Josephine), Donna M. Milord (William), and Lynn A. Wilson (Thomas); dear grandfather of Eilish Corey (Andrew), Robert B. Corey (Lela), Thomas Corey, Lauren Milord, Ryan Milord, Katelyn Rohland (William), and Christopher Wilson (Gianna); and cherished great-grandfather of Martin Azeredo and Maggie Azeredo.

He was preceded in death by his only sibling, Richard Corey.

Bob retired from Naval Station Newport in 2000 as the Director of Navy Housing and was awarded the Meritorious Award. He served for many years as the Chairman of the Middletown Zoning Board. Bob, along with his wife, owned and managed real estate and took pride in maintaining and upgrading their properties.

As a parent, Bob coached Middletown Pop Warner Football and Babe Ruth Baseball. During his leisure time, he enjoyed his summers at 3rd Beach; was an active member of the North End Club; and was a diehard Boston sports teams fan (attending many games to root them on). He was a Parishioner of St. Lucy’s Parish.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, from 4:00-7:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at 10:00 AM in St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Road, Middletown. Burial will follow in St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Browns Lane, Middletown.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Village House Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Nursing Placement Hospice, Visiting Nurses, and Bayada Home Health Care for their wonderful care and support.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Potter League in honor of his love for animals www.potterleague.org or to the “Village House Activities Fund” in care of the Village House Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 70 Harrison Avenue, Newport, RI 02840 where he briefly resided.