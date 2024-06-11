Obituary: Sheila D. Plaster (1957-2024)

Sheila D. Plaster, 66, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, died on June 8, 2024. Born in Jefferson City, MO on July 20, 1957, She was the daughter of George and Mary (Magruder) Plaster.

Sheila was a Special Education Paraprofessional in the Middletown School System for over 35 years, spending time at the different schools in Middletown, the last several years at Gaudet Middle School.

In her free time, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Some of her fondest memories were cherished family time during the holidays, gardening, completing difficult puzzles, attending her children and grandchildren’s school and sporting events, and spending time with her fur babies; her dog Rocky and cat Boris.

Shelia is survived by her children; Apolinario ‘Paul’ Nocon III of Middletown, Raymond Nocon of Phoenix, AZ, and Joseph Nocon and his wife Stephanie of Portsmouth, and her grandchildren Marissa, Jacob, Paige, Tyler, Grace, Jorden, and Brynleigh, and a great niece Angel and great nephew Kyle. She also leaves her longtime companion Joseph Rapoza of Portsmouth, and his children Adam, Eric, and Trisha, and his grandchildren Hannah and Penelope. Sheila has several brothers and sisters and their families as well.

Private services will be held this week, friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life later this month at the Parlor on Broadway, 200 Broadway, Newport.

Donations in Sheila’s memory may be made to the Three Angels Fund, PO Box 4003, Middletown, RI 02842 threeangelsfund.com

Arrangements by Connors Funeral Home, Portsmouth, RI.