Obituary: Ronald Sherman Foberg (1947-2024)

Ronald Sherman Foberg, 77, of Middletown, RI, passed away in the Village House Nursing Home on September 16, 2024.

Born in Newport, RI, he was the son of the late Charles and Lillian (Sherman) Foberg.

Ronald graduated from Middletown High School and went on to Plus School of Business in Providence where he received IBM Training, TAB Equipment Operation and Computer Programming. He then attended Roger Williams College graduating with a Bachelor Degree in 1973. During his time at Roger Williams, he attended a branch of the college in London, England, where he lived for one year and was able to visit Scotland, France, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, and Austria. His education brought him to work with the Naval Supply Center in Newport and Raytheon in Portsmouth.

Ronald enlisted in the US Army in November 1974 as a Personnel Management Specialist. He spent time with the Army in Texas and was stationed in Germany for some time as well. He received the Army Commendation Medal in November 1977 and was honorably discharged. He then joined the Army Reserves, earning the rank of Captain after 22 years of service. He then went to work in the Reserve Center in Providence, then Fort Devens in MA, and finally returned home to the Newport Naval Base Crane Division.

Ronald was a car enthusiast and collector; in his spare time, he enjoyed working on automobiles and attending Audrain Museum’s Cars and Coffee events. He was also an active member and on the board of the Newport Elks Lodge. He deeply enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a foster parent to many. Ronald will be remembered by all as the nicest man, and one who expressed deep spirituality.

Ronald is survived by his son; Jeromy (Cynthia) Foberg, of Providence, his sister; Beth Foberg, of Middletown, grandchildren; Alyssa Gatta, Monique Gwinn, great-granddaughter; Abigail Gatta, and his goddaughter; Holly Cousins. He additionally leaves his very best friends, Jim Nispel and Steven White Sr., many cousins, and his beloved cat, Tiger.

In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his son, Steven Proulx.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, September 23, 2024, from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

Funeral services will continue on September 24, 2024, at 10:00 AM in St. John The Evangelist Church, 61 Poplar Street, Newport. Burial will follow in Newport Memorial Park, Middletown.

Memorial donations may be made in Ronald’s name to the Middletown Fire Department, 239 Wyatt Road, Middletown, RI 02842, or the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Ln, Middletown, RI 02842, www.potterleague.org

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

