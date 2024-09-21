University of Rhode Island Celebrates Progress on $99 Million Fine Arts Center Renovation

Under the rising framework of a revitalized Fine Arts Center, University of Rhode Island (URI) faculty, students, state lawmakers, and university leaders gathered Thursday morning to mark a significant milestone in the long-awaited transformation of the 56-year-old building.

The event drew over 250 attendees, who assembled under a large tent beside the construction site to commemorate the project’s progress. Participants lined up to sign a steel beam destined for installation in the new facility later this year, while student performers showcased the university’s thriving arts programs.

“This is an important moment to recognize the collective efforts of our community in bringing this project to life,” said Jen Riley, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. “The new center will be a state-of-the-art space for our students and faculty artists.”

The $99 million project, which is set to be completed by fall 2025, represents a major renewal of the campus landmark. The new 71,000-square-foot, three-story academic building will house modernized classrooms, art galleries, recording studios, and expanded facilities for theater and digital media. The center is expected to host approximately 100 performances and exhibitions annually, drawing over 50,000 visitors.

URI President Marc Parlange hailed the renovation as emblematic of the university’s broader commitment to making a positive impact on Rhode Island. He acknowledged the strong backing from the local community and lawmakers, particularly Governor Dan McKee and House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, who were both present at the event.

“This has been a long time in the making,” Parlange said. “This would not have been possible without the support of Rhode Island voters. I want to thank Governor McKee and Speaker Shekarchi for their leadership and give a shoutout to our South County delegation.”

In his remarks, Governor McKee underscored the importance of the arts as a cornerstone of education, alongside academics and athletics. “The arts are integral to the spirit of any institution,” he said. “URI’s Fine Arts Center is a special place, and this investment reflects that.”

Speaker Shekarchi echoed the sentiment, praising the collaboration between state lawmakers and university leaders. “This university is our flagship, and we must ensure its continued success,” Shekarchi said.

The renovation is part of a broader expansion effort at URI, which also includes the construction of an Ocean Robotics Lab and a new life sciences facility. URI’s recent ascent in national rankings, including being named the best public university in New England by The Wall Street Journal, was highlighted by Margo Cook, chair of URI’s Board of Trustees.

“We are making substantial investments in the future of URI,” Cook said. “The Fine Arts Center will be a place where students hone their skills and chart their course forward in life.”

For faculty and students, the renovation signals a long-awaited improvement in the quality of their work environment. Art professor Annu Palakunnathu Matthew recalled circulating a petition for the project years ago. “The new Fine Arts Center represents an investment in the future of the arts at URI,” she said.

Students, too, expressed enthusiasm. Isaiah Agabi, a sophomore double majoring in theater and civil engineering, said, “It’s our space where we create art. Having access to new areas like dance rooms and bigger rehearsal spaces will make it even more enjoyable.”

The event concluded with performances by fine arts students, including a violin piece by graduate student Zeynep Balci and a monologue from Macbeth by Agabi, both demonstrating the artistic talents that the renovated center will nurture for years to come.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

