Newport Mansions Offer Free Admission to Local Residents Oct. 26 and 27

Residents of Newport County are being offered a unique opportunity to explore some of the area’s most celebrated historic mansions free of charge during the weekend of Saturday, October 26, and Sunday, October 27. The Preservation Society of Newport County is opening its doors to residents of Jamestown, Newport, Middletown, Portsmouth, Tiverton, and Little Compton, along with military personnel stationed at Naval Station Newport and Salve Regina University students.

To take advantage of this offer, visitors must present proof of residence, a Naval Station Newport ID, or a Salve Regina student ID.

Three of Newport’s renowned Gilded Age mansions—The Breakers, Marble House, and Isaac Bell House—will be open both days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rosecliff, another architectural gem, will host visitors between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., offering guests a chance to explore its acclaimed exhibition, Wild Imagination: Art and Animals in the Gilded Age. All properties close an hour after the last tour admission, and the free entry excludes specialty tours such as Beneath The Breakers and The Breakers Third Floor Preservation in Progress.

The Breakers, Marble House, and Rosecliff stand among the most grandiose remnants of Newport’s storied Gilded Age. Their significance has drawn national attention, with the estates prominently featured in the HBO historical drama The Gilded Age, which is currently filming scenes for its third season in Newport.

The Isaac Bell House, completed in 1883, stands apart for its architectural innovation, blending international and American influences in a striking style. Recently, the Preservation Society completed an extensive $3.3 million restoration of the house, now designated as a National Historic Landmark.

Guests are encouraged to download the Newport Mansions audio tour app for an immersive experience. Audio tours at The Breakers and Marble House bring to life the histories of the families who inhabited these mansions, as well as the lives of the servants who kept them running. Both properties also offer specially tailored children’s tours, designed to capture young imaginations. Meanwhile, visitors to Isaac Bell House can take a self-guided tour using a printed script. Knowledgeable docents will be available throughout each property to answer questions and provide deeper insight into the architecture and history.

Residents of the City of Newport enjoy the additional perk of free year-round access to the Preservation Society’s properties with proof of residency, although specialty tours are excluded from this offer.

For further information on the upcoming event and property access, visit NewportMansions.org.

