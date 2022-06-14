RI DEM Officers Seize Scupp From Recreational Fisherman: 140% Over The Daily Limit

This past weekend, Environmental Police Officers from DEM’s Division of Law Enforcement boarded a recreational fishing vessel while on a routine patrol in the area of Napatree Point, Westerly. EPOs discovered 206 scup on board, six of which were undersized. This is 116 scup over the limit of 90 for the three licensed persons on board the vessel. EPOs also determined that one of the vessel occupants had a bench warrant for failure to appear on a prior fisheries violation.

The vessel operator received a district court summons for exceeding the daily possession limit of scup and possession of undersize scup along with a civil citation for a boating safety violation. The subject with the warrant was arrested.

The seized scup was donated to the AmosHouse in Providence, a nonprofit social service agency that provides direct support for men, women, and children in Rhode Island who are hungry, homeless, and in crisis.

