RIP Claire S. Velardi

Claire S. Velardi, of Newport, RI passed with her beloved husband Bob by her side on September 12, 2021. Claire was born in Woonsocket, RI to the late Andrew St. Germain and Pearl (Talaby) St. Germain and had a brother Fred St. Germain.

Claire’s legacy, her loving and adoring family, will forever honor and cherish her life. Husband of 61 years, Bob Velardi, children Kelly Goodwin, R. Stephen Velardi, and Erica Donovan. Grandchildren Michael Goodwin, Bryan Goodwin, Anthony Velardi, and Bella Velardi. Loving mother-in-law to Kevin, Casandra, and Jeffrey.

Claire’s passion for music brought her to attend the Hartt College of Music, University of Harford, where she met and fell in love with her husband Bob. She graduated with a degree in Opera and Music Education and went on to teach music to young students for many years before having children and transitioning her career into real estate.

Claire found great reward in professional achievement, and she had a very successful career in real estate for over 30 years during which time, among many accomplishments, she achieved top 1% of agents worldwide in sales production for Prudential Real Estate. She never retired.

A letter from Claire.

To my dear Family and Friends;

I have been blessed my entire life because I have had all of you to cherish. Best of all to have your love which supported the wonderful, productive, happiest years anyone could ever hope for.

Always with you.

Claire – Wife, Mom, Grandmother, sister, aunt and friend

Visiting hours will be Friday, September 17, 2021, from 4:00-7:00pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring Street, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday September 18, 2021, at 10:00 am at St. Mary’s Church, Spring Street, Newport. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842, or by visiting www.potterleague.org/donate.

