RIP Michelle Ann (Spencer) Pico

Michelle Ann (Spencer) Pico, 53, of Newport, passed away at home on Monday, May 31, 2021. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of Linda (Spencer) Pico and Godofredo “Fred” Pico of Tiverton.

Michelle lived her life through the lens of her heart, giving more than she had and showering her friends and family with unconditional love. Her laughter swept through the island infectiously; raising the spirits of all blessed enough to hear it. Her faith in angels helped her defeat life challenges that would be insurmountable to many. She passed that hope and strength along to everyone she touched. There is not enough ink to cite those dearest to Michelle; but she will be forever with her best friend Carol, her sister Laurie, and her beloved pup Babe. More than anything in this world, she loved her son, Brandon Ferretti. She was loud, proud and adamant of his accomplishments and the spirit she instilled within him which he will pass on to her future grandchildren.

Unfortunately, the curse of addiction took her away from her loved ones at different points throughout her life until it finally took her from us forever. Michelle always focused on spreading kindness, hope and empathy. If you are reading this and are on her path; please honor yourself, your family, and her memory by reaching out for help. We couldn’t help her enough, but perhaps the tragedy of her death can help someone else. Our society shames and hides away from those who need us the most until they are displaced by regret. Tell those you know who struggle you love them and make sure they are not alone.

Besides her parents and son, Michelle leaves behind her sister Laurie Dutra of Portsmouth; her brother Brandon Pico (Danielle) of Newport; her sister Randylyn Massé (Ted) of Orlando; nieces Heather, Nichelle, Melissa, and Jessica; and nephew Stephen. Michelle is also survived by many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, June 5 from 2:00-5:00PM at the Memorial Funeral Home; 375 Broadway, Newport.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Anchor Recovery at The Providence Center or the Potter League for Animals.