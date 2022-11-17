Roger Williams Park Zoo announces new baby giraffe!

Hey, Providence… meet Providence, the Masai giraffe and newest member of the RWPZ family! 🦒

At 20-months-old, this quirky and sassy girl has already won the hearts of Zoo staff and is increasingly settling in with her giraffe companions, especially our other female Cora.

Coincidently, she comes from the Greenville Zoo, which had already named her Providence before learning that she would be moved here. Our Zoo was selected as a part of a breeding recommendation based on the Species Survival Plan (SSP) for Masai giraffes. The SSP is a vital initiative created by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums, to ensure that endangered species, like giraffes, maintain a genetically diverse and biologically sound population.

We cannot wait for you to meet her!