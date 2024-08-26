RPL’s Lauri Lee Closes Sale on Historic Church Turned Luxury Home in Narragansett for $1.5 Million

Residential Properties Ltd. has announced the sale of 101 Caswell Street in Narragansett, a unique residence steeped in history and charm, for $1.5 million. Lauri Lee, a Sales Associate with Residential Properties Ltd., represented the buyer in this notable transaction. The seller was represented by Karen Giarrusso of the Steven Miller Group at Coldwell Banker Realty.

Located in the heart of Narragansett’s Pier neighborhood—a community known for its iconic towers, the Coast Guard House, and the scenic town beach—101 Caswell Street is a striking single-family home that was originally constructed in 1889 as the First Baptist Church. Surrounded by lush gardens, mature specimen trees, and a secluded patio, the property maintains a blend of historical allure and modern luxury, with its original bell tower serving as a distinctive architectural feature.

The four-bedroom, three-bath residence has been thoughtfully transformed to meet contemporary living standards while retaining its unique character. The open-concept first floor features soaring cathedral ceilings, rich hardwood floors, stained glass windows, crystal chandeliers, and meticulously crafted woodwork. The layout includes a spacious kitchen and dining area, a primary bedroom with an ensuite bath, two additional bedrooms, and a full bath. A handcrafted staircase ascends to a second-floor bonus area, ideal for use as an office or studio. The finished lower level offers a private space for guests, complete with a bedroom, full bath, kitchen, and sitting area.

Lauri Lee, who has a distinguished background in education, transitioned into real estate, where she combines her love for people and homes into a fulfilling career. She has earned the REALTORS® Commitment to Excellence endorsement and certifications as a Pricing Strategy Advisor and Accredited Buyer’s Representative. Additionally, she was awarded the Circle of Excellence Bronze Sales Award. Lee’s commitment to her clients is evident in her personalized approach to helping them find their ideal homes, regardless of price point or location. For more information about Lauri Lee and to view her current listings, visit LauriLeeRealEstate.com.

