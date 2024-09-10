Salve Regina Secures $555K National Science Foundation Grant to Boost Research Efforts

Salve Regina University has been awarded $555,545 as part of a $3 million National Science Foundation (NSF) grant aimed at enhancing research at Rhode Island colleges. The Newport-based university is one of five institutions participating in the new Rhode Island Research Administration Collaborative (RIRAC), which seeks to strengthen the state’s research capabilities over the next three years.

Salve Regina’s focus will be on creating programs that support emerging research institutions, particularly in grant administration. Joyce Botelho, senior research development officer at Salve, will lead the university’s efforts to foster collaboration among staff and promote best practices in research administration. Salve will also team up with Providence College to provide learning opportunities through seminars and workshops.

“This award is a game-changer for Salve Regina and the entire state,” said Salve President Kelli J. Armstrong. “It will help build a stronger research culture and enable our faculty and students to contribute to Rhode Island’s economy.”

The NSF grant is part of a broader initiative that includes Roger Williams University, Providence College, Rhode Island College, and Rhode Island School of Design. U.S. Senator Jack Reed, who supported the proposal, called the grant a “big win” for Rhode Island’s research ecosystem.

With the funding in place, the RIRAC initiative will officially launch this fall.

