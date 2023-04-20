Shell-ebrate Good Times! 7th Annual Quahog Week, April 23-29

The Department of Environmental Management and Rhode Island Seafood Marketing Collaborative announced Thursday that the state’s seventh annual Quahog Week is set for April 23 to 29. The event celebrates the cultural and economic importance of Rhode Island’s state clam, the quahog, and raises awareness and demand for local seafood and the RI Seafood brand. The week-long celebration also shines a light on the hard-working men and women who harvest quahogs, and the vibrant local food industry that makes them available to consumers.

During Quahog Week, participating restaurants and markets will feature quahog-inspired menu items and deals. With Quahog Week now in its seventh year, excitement is building, particularly as the number of participating restaurants and markets continues to grow. Consumers should visit www.seafoodri.com for a full list of participating restaurants and markets and the specials they are offering. Additional restaurants and markets interested in participating are encouraged to sign up on our website.

“Quahog Week is an opportunity for Rhode Islanders to celebrate the vitality of our local shellfish industry and the many riches of Narragansett Bay,” said Governor Dan McKee. “Quahogging has a long history in the Ocean State and supports the livelihoods of hundreds of diggers year-round, along with local restaurants and food-based businesses. Visiting one of the participating venues next week to purchase quahogs to cook at home or enjoy a meal made with delicious, freshly harvested clams is a great way to support Rhode Island restaurants and seafood markets and a chance savor a favorite quahog dish or try something new.”

“Quahog Week is a Rhode Island tradition, celebrating the cultural and economic importance of the shellfishing industry in the Ocean State,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “In recent years, water quality improvements stemming from strong investments and environmental laws have allowed for increased shellfish harvest opportunities and the reclassification of areas from prohibited to conditionally approved for shellfish harvest. Cleaner local waters allow more quahogging opportunities for both commercial A plate of food

Quahogs are the most economically important fishery resource harvested from Narragansett Bay. More than 17.5 million quahogs with an ex-vessel (off the boat) value of over $4 million were harvested from Narragansett Bay and Rhode Island coastal waters in 2022. Among all inshore and offshore marine fisheries, quahogs are the state’s fifth-most valuable, following squid, scallops, lobster, and summer flounder (based on 2022 ex-vessel values).

Quahogging is a year-round activity in Rhode Island, so the product is available, freshly harvested, throughout the year. Demand for these delicious local clams swells in the summer months due, in large part, to the popularity of fresh-shucked littlenecks, clam cakes, and stuffies. But they also make the perfect fare for chowders, pastas, and other dishes year-round. Targeting the spring season for Quahog Week helps to increase consumer awareness, demand, sales, and market opportunities for quahogs during a time of year when the fresh product is readily available, but often overlooked.

The Rhode Island Seafood Marketing Collaborative will be hosting two public events during Quahog Week, allowing members of the public to meet hardworking quahoggers from the RI Shellfisherman’s Association, who will be shucking and serving complimentary littlenecks. A selection of restaurants and markets participating in Quahog Week also will be providing complimentary samples of quahog dishes. These events are free and open to the public.

Quahog Night at The Guild Warren

Where: The Guild Warren, 99 Water St., Suite 2, Warren

When: Wednesday, April 26, 5-7 PM

This event will feature harvesters from the RI Shellfisherman’s Association and Andrade’s Catch shucking and serving complimentary little necks. Small bites will be provided by Blount Clam Shack & Market serving clam pies and Matunuck Oyster Bar serving RI clear clam chowder. This event is free and open to the public; all ages are welcome!

Quahog Night at Narragansett Brewery

Where: Narragansett Beer Providence Brewery, 271 Tockwotten St., Providence

When: Thursday, April 27, 5-7 PM

This event will feature Harvesters from the RI Shellfisherman’s Association shucking and serving complimentary little necks. Small bites will be provided by Dave’s Fresh Marketplace serving stuffies and Matunuck Oyster Bar serving RI clear clam chowder. This event is free and open to the public. 21+ only.

Both events offer fun and interesting opportunities to meet and thank the diggers who harvest RI quahogs year-round and make them available to seafood lovers throughout the state, and across the country. Mingle with friends. Enjoy some delicious food and beverages. Learn about, celebrate, and support RI’s thriving seafood industry and local “foodie” culture.

Participating restaurants offering quahog-based specials include Avvio Ristorante in Cranston; Boathouse Waterfront Dining in Tiverton; Diego’s East Side in Providence; Diego’s Barrio Cantina in Middletown; Duck Press in South Kingstown; Flo’s Clam Shack and Drive-In in Middletown; George’s of Galilee in Narragansett; Gulf Stream Bar & Grille in Portsmouth; Hemenway’s Restaurant in Providence; Matunuck Oyster Bar in South Kingstown; The Mooring in Newport; Pizza Marvin in Providence; Trafford Restaurant in Warren; Trio in Narragansett; Sherri’s Come Along Inn in Cranston; and Waterman Grille in Providence.

Participating markets include American Mussel Harvesters, Inc. in North Kingstown; Andrade’s Catch in Bristol; Blount Clam Shack and Market in Warren; Captain’s Catch Seafood in North Providence; Dave’s Fresh Marketplace with locations statewide; Fearless Fish Market in Providence; Fresh Harvest Kitchen in Westerly; Narragansett Bay Lobsters in Narragansett; Metro Lobster and Seafood (wholeseller) in Warwick; and Twin Shellfish in Warwick.

Participants in Quahog Week – consumers and retailers alike – are encouraged to share their experiences via social media posts: @RISeafoodRocks on Facebook, #QuahogWeek on Twitter, and @RI.Seafood on Instagram. These posts help generate interest and business for the local seafood economy.

