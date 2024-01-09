Topher Hamblett Takes the Helm: Save The Bay Welcomes Fifth Executive Director

Save The Bay’s Board of Directors announced Monday that Topher Hamblett has been appointed as the organization’s fifth executive director. Having served as the interim executive director since June 2023, Hamblett brings a wealth of experience, with a remarkable 30-year tenure at the environmental nonprofit, primarily holding the position of director of advocacy.

Save The Bay, renowned for its commitment to protecting and enhancing Narragansett Bay, has a longstanding tradition of exceptional executive leadership. Board President Gib Conover expressed confidence in Hamblett, stating, “We are confident that Topher is the right person to continue this trend and lead the organization during an exciting period of growth.”

Reflecting on his extensive tenure, Hamblett expressed gratitude, stating, “I have spent over 30 years with this amazing organization.” He sees the executive director role as a privilege and a significant opportunity to guide Save The Bay to new heights. Hamblett eagerly looks forward to collaborating with the community of partners, members, supporters, and volunteers in this capacity.

Save The Bay’s mission revolves around safeguarding and enhancing Narragansett Bay, with a vision for a bay that is fully fishable, swimmable, and accessible to all. The organization has historically served as the people’s voice for this invaluable natural resource. Positioned for substantial growth, Save The Bay is embarking on a new chapter, equipped with its 2027 Strategic Plan and anticipating the opening of the Save The Bay’s Hamilton Family Aquarium later this winter. This marks one of the organization’s most significant periods of expansion in over a decade.

