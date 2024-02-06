Comedy Blizzard Hits Newport: A Winter of Hilarity Unveiled

The comedy scene in Newport is gearing up for a winter filled with laughter, as multiple shows per month take center stage at popular venues such as the Newport Blues Café, Rejects Beer Co., The Quencher, and the Newport Playhouse. A stellar lineup of both regional and nationally acclaimed comedians promises a diverse range of comedic styles to cater to every taste.

The Newport Playhouse is set to become a regular hub for laughter on the second Friday of each month, with the upcoming show scheduled for this Friday, February 9th. Headlining the event is the renowned Casey McNeal, with the support of Caren Lioce, and opening acts by Robbie Cavaco and John Imperatore. Jonathan Perry, President at Newport Playhouse, expressed excitement about the milestone of celebrating 40 years of entertaining Newport County and beyond. Perry emphasized the venue’s commitment to becoming an integral part of the burgeoning local comedy scene.

Launching a new era in Newport’s comedy landscape is the Newport Comedy Series, set to host monthly comedy nights every third Thursday at the Newport Blues Cafe. The inaugural show kicks off on February 15th featuring three national headlining comedians: Mike Koutrobis, Carolyn Plummer, and Jim Colliton.

“Comedy is really hot these days and this is a great time to take the Newport comedy scene to the next level.” says David O’Hara, Promoter of Newport Comedy Series.

Rejects Beer Co., a consistent crowd-pleaser in Middletown, has been regularly hosting sold-out comedy shows at its brewery. Joining the lineup is The Quencher, the newest addition to the Inked Restaurant Group, set to open its doors soon and incorporate comedy into its entertainment offerings. Scott Kirmil, Owner of Inked Restaurant Group, expressed enthusiasm for expanding the comedy scene to downtown Newport, saying, “We have seen great success with comedy shows at Rejects Beer Company, and we are thrilled to bring comedy to the soon-to-open Quencher.”

As the winter months unfold, comedy enthusiasts can secure their tickets for upcoming shows at The Newport Playhouse, Rejects Beer Co., The Quencher, and the Newport Comedy Series at Newport Blues Café. Tickets are available now for February shows and beyond, promising evenings filled with laughter and unforgettable performances.

Newport Playhouse: www.newportplayhouse.com/comedy

Newport Comedy Series: www.newportcomedyseries.com

The Quencher (live March 1): www.thequenchernewport.com

Rejects Beer Company: www.rejectsbeerco.com

