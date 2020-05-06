For 66 years, I have cherished the time I spend in Newport every summer and at various times throughout the year. I am saddened that the 2020 Newport Jazz and Folk festivals have been cancelled, but it is, without a doubt, the right thing to do. Newport, Rhode Island and the festivals have been good together, and I can’t imagine a better place to present these events. There have been years that the festivals faced tremendous adversity but we have always come back stronger. In addition to the hardship faced by Newport Festivals Foundation, festival staff and hundreds of artists and their bands, I am just as concerned about the grave economic impact our absence will have on the many businesses, employees and private citizens that make the City and State the gems they are. I am personally sorry for the loss that the cancellations bring, but we are in this together and by following all of the necessary precautions, we are on the way to seeing each other in 2021.

— George Wein