On July 25, 1965, Bob Dylan went electric at the Newport Folk Festival, performing a rock-and-roll set publicly for the very first time amidst a chorus of shouts and boos from the audience. The dismayed audience was clearly unprepared for the singer’s new artistic direction.

If you pay attention, you can hear the crowd booing him at the end of the song!

Maggie’s Farm

I ain’t gonna work on Maggie’s farm no more

No, I ain’t gonna work on Maggie’s farm no more

Well, I wake in the morning

Fold my hands and pray for rain

I got a head full of ideas

That are drivin’ me insane

It’s a shame the way she makes me scrub the floor

I ain’t gonna work on Maggie’s farm no more

I ain’t gonna work for Maggie’s brother no more

No, I ain’t gonna work for Maggie’s brother no more

Well, he hands you a nickel

He hands you a dime

He asks you with a grin

If you’re havin’ a good time

Then he fines you every time you slam the door

I ain’t gonna work for Maggie’s brother no more

I ain’t gonna work for Maggie’s pa no more

No, I ain’t gonna work for Maggie’s pa no more

Well, he puts his cigar

Out in your face just for kicks

His bedroom window

It is made out of bricks

The National Guard stands around his door

Ah, I ain’t gonna work for Maggie’s pa no more

I ain’t gonna work for Maggie’s ma no more

No, I ain’t gonna work for Maggie’s ma no more

Well, she talks to all the servants

About man and God and law

Everybody says

She’s the brains behind pa

She’s sixty-eight, but she says she’s twenty-four

I ain’t gonna work for Maggie’s ma no more

I ain’t gonna work on Maggie’s farm no more

No, I ain’t gonna work on Maggie’s farm no more

Well, I try my best

To be just like I am

But everybody wants you

To be just like them

They say sing while you slave and I just get bored

I ain’t gonna work on Maggie’s farm no more

