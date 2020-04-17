Newport Hospital has canceled its annual summer fundraiser due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event had been scheduled for July 8 at New York Yacht Club-Harbour Court.

“While this was a difficult decision to make, nothing is more important than ensuring the safety of our community and that all of us follow the social distancing guidelines that are helping to save lives,” said Crista F. Durand, president of Newport Hospital. “Although we’ll miss gathering with friends and supporters this summer, we hope our community continues to hold strong with us during this time of great need.”

The 2020 event, expected to be attended by some 500 guests, was being co-chaired by Holly Bannister, MD, Dory Hamilton Benson, Norey Dotterer Cullen, Anne Hamilton, Kimberly Palmer, Isabella Dana Ridall, and Sharon Wood Prince. It was also set to honor the Dana family for their significant contributions to the hospital and to the entire Newport community.

“Like so many of our neighbors, Newport Hospital has been an intrinsic part of our lives – it is unfortunate that this year’s fundraiser won’t be held,” said Charlie Dana. “At the same time, what is happening right now underscores how fortunate we are to have a hospital of this caliber in our backyard. For those who are able, I’d like to ask that they consider re-directing their support of the gala to the hospital’s Emergency Preparedness Fund.”