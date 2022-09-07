ART BUZZ: “FALL FORMAL” EXHIBIT OPENS AT JESSICA HAGEN FINE ART + DESIGN

By Emily Randolph

Jessica Hagen Fine Art + Design presents a new exhibition, FALL FORMAL, with an opening reception on Saturday, September 10th from 5:00 – 7:00pm. This show features paintings by Christopher Benson, Daniel Denton, and Lloyd Martin.

“FALL FORMAL features three powerhouse painters. Each artist brings a strong, informed, and unique point of view to their work and every brushstroke feels direct and deliberate. Formalism is in full force and the energy of this exhibit is indescribably dynamic and exciting. It’s thrilling to show the work of these three artists together,” says Hagen.

About the Artists

Christopher Benson and Lloyd Martin both received BFAs from Rhode Island School of Design. Benson has exhibited in galleries in the Southwest and on both coasts for over 30 years. He is a two-time recipient of the Pollock-Krasner painting fellowship grant and has work in private and museum collections throughout the United States. Martin shows his work in several galleries across the US from Hudson, NY to Fort Worth, TX and his paintings are in many public and private collections. Daniel Denton is a self-taught artist with an architectural education from the New York Institute of Technology and the Boston Architectural Center. The artist has work in private collections in California, Miami, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island and has exhibited his work in Philadelphia, PA, Providence, RI, Boston, MA, Newport, RI, Wellfleet, MA, and Kingston, NY.

FALL FORMAL will be on display through October 9, 2022.

Jessica Hagen Fine Art + Design

Jessica Hagen is the owner and director of Jessica Hagen Fine Art + Design, located in beautiful Newport, RI. Ms. Hagen founded the gallery in 2005 and curates the gallery’s collection of painting, sculpture, photography, ceramics and jewelry. Jessica Hagen Fine Art + Design features works of art created by living artists from throughout the Northeast and beyond. Styles range from realism to abstractionism, with a focus on quality, originality and beauty. The gallery boasts an exceptionally large collection of sculpture and facilitates commissioned works, acting as liaison between client and artist. In addition to her duties as the gallery’s director, Ms. Hagen designs and exhibits her own line of gemstone jewelry.

FALL FORMAL

Saturday, Sept. 10 – Sunday Oct. 9, 2022

Opening Reception: Saturday, Sept. 10, 5-7PM

Jessica Hagen Fine Art + Design

9A Bridge Street

Newport, RI 02840

jessica@jessicahagen.com

401.835.7682

