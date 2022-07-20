ART BUZZ: Jamestown Arts Center Presents “In Rising Tide: Reflections Of Surf Art And Culture”

By Emily Randolph

There’s lots going on at the Jamestown Arts Center, from exhibits to lectures to outdoor installations with fun for the whole family!

First up is an exhibit already up and running, “In Rising Tide: Reflections of Surf Art and Culture,” curated by Jon Baylor. Surfing was once considered counterculture, spawned by artists and beatniks of the 1950’s and 1960’s who embodied the surf lifestyle. The decades of the 70’s and 80’s rebranded and legitimized surfing as a sport to those far away from the ocean. Throughout these external shifts, creative types have existed quietly on the fringes, where their passion for surfing has informed their artwork and approach to their particular artistic medium.

In this exhibit, the Jamestown Arts Center exhibits the work of 18 artists whose passion for surfing informs their work as artists and vice versa. Both activities, art and surfing, engage the flow state, a state of unconscious competence. Exhibition curator Jon Baylor explains, “The aim of Rising Tide is to shed the lifestyle component and dig into the mental spaces that both surfing and art inhabit.”

The exhibition features the work of Rafael Attias, Thomas Campbell, Kris Chatterson, Chris Coffin, Tom Deininger, Justin Frye, Willy Heeks, Chelsea Kinch, Janie Kinnane, Sam Malpass, Korey Nolan, Andrew Nota, Ara Peterson, Mimi Roterman, Will Simons, Daniel Stupar, Alex Weinstein, Ty Williams, and Amelia Wilson.

In conjunction with this exhibit is a lecture, The Confluence of Art and Science on the Narragansett Bay. Join multidisciplinary artists, designer and professor at RISD, Rafael Attias, to learn about his collaborations with marine scientists from the URI Oceanography Bay Campus and their exploration of the Narragansett Bay. Through sound and video, they communicate and relate scientific data through sensory means, providing a new way of interpreting scientific data.

Also happening at the Jamestown Arts Center is it’s 2022 Biennial: Passages, an Outdoor Arts Experience. From July through October, the Biennial showcases a diverse range of artwork while providing an incubator for artists’ ideas and processes. The Biennial seeks to create, by displaying artwork throughout the island, unique avenues to actively engage our community and Jamestown’s many visitors with the artists and their work. Passages has 13 artwork installations across Conanicut Island and events and programs for all ages throughout the summer. Maps and more at outdoorartsexperience.org

