ART BUZZ: Opening Art Reception ‘Mea Duke: Don’t Look I’m Changing’

By Emily Randolph

Jessica Hagen Fine Art + Design is pleased to announce a new exhibition, Mea Duke: Don’t Look I’m Changing, opening on Saturday, June 25th from 5:00 – 7:00pm. This show marks Mea Duke’s first solo show at Jessica Hagen’s gallery. “Mea Duke is the real deal,” says Hagen. “She does what all really great artists do: she makes the remarkable out of the unremarkable. Mea takes notice of what others would not, and through her considerable skill as a painter she elevates objects, like life jackets and patio furniture, to high art. Her upcoming exhibit Don’t Look I’m Changing is a wink and a nod to summers spent on the coast and is super charged with energy, memory, and significance.”

Duke holds her MFA from the School of the Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts University and her BFA from the Art Institute of Chicago and the University of Rhode Island. She has been an adjunct professor at the Massachusetts College of Art and Design and Montserrat College of Art, teaching fellow at SMFA at Tufts, and most recently a teaching assistant in printmaking, painting, and sculpture within the Art, Film and Visual Studies Department at Harvard University. Duke’s work has been exhibited in galleries throughout the Northeast, has been the recipient of numerous awards, and has been featured in several publications such as New American Paintings and Studio Visit Magazine among others.

Jessica Hagen Fine Art + Design was founded in 2005 and features contemporary American art, including painting, sculpture, photography, ceramics, textiles, and jewelry. Located in the historic Point section of Newport, the gallery’s summer hours are Thursday through Saturday 11:00-5:00 and Sunday 12:00-5:00, as well as by appointment.

Mea Duke: Don’t look I’m changing

June 25-July 24, 2022

Jessica Hagen Fine Art + Design

9a Bridge Street

Newport, RI 02840

jessica@jessicahagen.com

