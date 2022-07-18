ART BUZZ: Rose Umerlik’s “Repose” Solo Exhibit

By Emily Randolph

ATELIER Newport presents the work of abstract expressionist Rose Umerlik in a solo exhibition, “Repose,” July 30th – August 31, 2022.

Rose Umerlik is an internationally recognized artist, who maintains a full-time studio practice in Vermont and has B.A. from Syracuse University’s College of Visual and Performing Arts. Umerlik focuses on form and lines and works primarily with oil and graphite on panel. Her chief influence is artist Stephen Zaima, who impressed upon her a strong work ethic and dedication to being present and honest with her work.

During the pandemic, Rose spent much of the early months of lockdown with her family in quiet peace on their mountainside homestead, raising their new baby daughter, who is now almost two years old. As a new mother with her cherished blossoming family, Rose was able to find an unwavering peace and calm repose.

Speaking about her work, Umerlik says, “In these paintings, the large resting shapes, the smooth undulating lines, my beloved palette of whites, blacks and muted hues…these are all part of my language of happiness. So, I give you happiness.”

Discover happiness and repose visiting the gallery during her exhibit.

ROSE UMERLIK’S “REPOSE”

July 30 – August 31, 2022

Atelier Newport

200 Bellevue Ave.

Newport, RI 92840

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!