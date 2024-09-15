Salve Regina Seahawks Fall to Western New England in 45-27 Showdown After Strong Start

Salve Regina University (1-1, 0-0 NEWMAC) came out swinging with sophomore quarterback Padraig Brown accounting for all four of the Seahawks’ touchdowns. The team built an early 13-0 lead, but the Western New England Golden Bears (1-1, 0-0 CNE) roared back, turning the tables in the second half to seal a 45-27 victory.

The Seahawks seemed poised for an upset, with Brown lighting up the field both through the air and on the ground. But despite the early dominance, it didn’t take long for the Golden Bears to capitalize on turnovers and find their rhythm on both sides of the ball.

After falling behind early for the second straight week, Western New England found their groove thanks to a powerful run game led by Ryan Carlson, Matt LaMontagne, and Jason Black. The defense stepped up big time as well, snagging four crucial interceptions — one each by Thomas Gasbarro, Nick Kolifrath, Jason Shumilla, and DJ Gordon. Those turnovers proved to be the dagger for Salve Regina, whose early lead evaporated in a flurry of Golden Bears’ points.

Salve’s defense struggled to contain the explosive Golden Bears’ offense, allowing the most points in a single game against them in over a decade. The Seahawks had no answer as Western New England piled on 31 second-half points, turning what looked like a nail-biter into a commanding win.

Key Moments:

The Seahawks came out hot with a 60-yard bomb from Brown to Jacoby Smith, followed by another touchdown to Kyle Crampton to take a 13-0 lead.

Western New England clawed their way back in the second quarter, scoring off a safety and a touchdown pass to cut Salve’s lead to 13-9 by halftime.

The Golden Bears’ defense took over in the third quarter, with Shumilla’s 42-yard pick-six giving them their first lead at 21-20.

A 22-yard field goal and back-to-back rushing touchdowns extended Western New England’s lead, and an 85-yard pass sealed the deal late in the fourth.

Despite the loss, Salve’s offense showed flashes of brilliance, with Brown’s impressive individual effort offering some hope as the Seahawks prepare for next week’s matchup against the University of Rochester.

Salve Regina will look to bounce back as they travel to New York to face the Yellow Jackets, hoping to avenge last season’s 17-10 defeat at Toppa Field.

