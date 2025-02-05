Medical Emergency Causes Driver to Veer Off Road, Hitting and Seriously Injuring Pedestrian in Newport

A pedestrian was seriously injured early Wednesday morning after a driver suffered a suspected medical emergency and veered off the road, according to Newport police.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Connell Highway, when a 50-year-old woman from Middletown lost control of her vehicle and struck a 58-year-old Newport man walking on the adjacent bike path, authorities said.

Emergency responders arrived quickly and transported the pedestrian to Rhode Island Hospital, where he remains in serious condition. The driver was taken to Newport Hospital for evaluation and is listed as stable.

Police said no charges have been filed at this time as the investigation continues.

Traffic was temporarily impacted but has since returned to normal. Officials are reminding drivers and pedestrians to stay alert and exercise caution while traveling.

The Newport Police Department said the investigation is ongoing, and more details will be released as they become available.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

