Newport Pell Bridge permanently switches to all-electronic tolling on Wednesday night

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority today announced that the transition to all-electronic tolling is set to begin on October 27th at 11pm and will be completed by October 28th at 11pm. During the transition, which will happen first in the eastbound lanes (heading toward Newport) and then in the westbound lanes (heading toward Jamestown), motorists are advised to use extra caution when going through the toll booth area.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as this process continues,” said Lori Caron Silveira, Executive Director of the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority. “During the next few days we want to remind motorists to be extra careful as they go through the toll plaza and construction crews are present.”

After the transition to all-electronic tolling, tolls collected through RITBA-issued E-ZPass transponders will continue to be charged at the published discounted rates. If a vehicle is not equipped with a valid transponder, the owner will receive a toll invoice in the mail for $2.00 per axle (i.e. $4.00 for a passenger car) through November 30, 2021.

Effective December 1, 2021, owners of those vehicles not utilizing an E-ZPass transponder will receive an invoice in the mail for $3.00 per axle (i.e. $6.00 for a passenger vehicle).

“Don’t forget to make sure your E-ZPass transponder is properly mounted and make sure that account, credit card, and vehicle listings are up to date,” added Caron Silveira.

To register for an E-ZPass visit www.ezpassritba.com

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!