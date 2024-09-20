Obituary: Catherine Coughlin Abbate (1972-2024)

Catherine Coughlin Abbate passed away peacefully at home on September 17, 2024, surrounded by her family.

Cathie was born on January 6, 1972 in Vienna, Austria, the third child to Michael and Catherine Coughlin.

After growing up all over the world, Cathie graduated from Irvington High School in 1990 and Randolph-Macon College in 1994. Afterwards, she embarked on an amazing career that took her to Washington, DC, San Francisco, New York City and finally, Newport, RI. Her work in floral and event design and numerous entrepreneurial and charitable ventures was legendary. The beauty she created and the kindness she emanated brought joy to hundreds of people.

Cathie married her husband Christopher in 2001 and set about creating a beautiful family raised between New York and Newport. Eloise, age 22, Michael age 20 and Benedict age 11 are all a shining tribute to Cathie’s unique qualities. Creative, fun, empathetic, dedicated, hard working and quietly selfless, Cathie was the best wife, mother, daughter, sister, sister-in-law, and friend anyone could hope for.

Cathie was diagnosed with an anaplastic astrocytoma in July 2016. Over the past eight years, she battled in every way possible, enduring countless radiation and chemotherapy treatments. Despite the long odds, she faced her disease with an inextinguishably positive attitude, unwavering courage, and good cheer, never once feeling sorry for herself. Some of her greatest contributions to the world were made during this time of immense suffering. There is no greater testament to the type of person she was.

Cathie was preceded in death by her mother Catherine Coughlin of Castine, Maine.

She is survived by her husband, Christopher of Newport, RI, their children Eloise, Michael & Benedict. Also by her father, Michael Coughlin of Castine, Maine; her brother and sister-in-law, Andrew and Maria Coughlin of Tiverton, RI, as well as their daughter Cece, her sister Michaela Mulvihill and her husband Brian and their two sons Declan and Cellach of San Clemente, California and her brother Peter Coughlin and his wife Dahlia of Castine, Maine. In addition to her family, Cathie is survived by a close-knit group of friends that became family over many years – from high school and college to New York and Newport. The bonds they shared and the love and support they provided Cathie will never be forgotten.

Visiting hours will be Monday, September 23, 2024 from 4:00 – 7:00 pm at the Abbate Residence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, September 24, 2024 at St. Mary’s Church, Newport at 10:00 am. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a memorial contribution in memory of Catherine Abbate to either:

The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center Brain Tumor & Cancer Treatment Center | Tisch Brain Tumor Center (duke.edu)

The Star Kids Scholarship Program – Newport/Fall River STAR KIDS SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM – NEWPORT/FALL RIVER – Providing educational opportunities to low-income, high-risk children. (starkidsprogram.org)

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

