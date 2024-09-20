URI Rams Hit the Road Saturday for First-Ever Showdown with LIU Sharks

It’s game on for the Rhode Island Rams (2-1), who are heading to Brookville, NY, to face the Long Island University Sharks (0-3) this Saturday at noon. It’s the first time these two teams will lock horns, but Rhode Island has a score to settle—after a tough 48-0 road loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on September 7, they’ll be looking for redemption against the winless Sharks.

The Rams are 1-0 in conference play and hungry for more after dispatching Campbell at home, 21-9. With LIU’s program still finding its footing—this is just the sixth year the Sharks have competed at the Division I level—Rhode Island is eyeing this as an opportunity to notch their first road win of the season.

Sharks Swimming in Shallow Waters

LIU might be 0-3, but don’t let that fool you—they’ve come close. Their latest loss, a heartbreaker against Lehigh, saw the Sharks fall just short, 20-17. They also put up a strong fight against Albany in their opener, going down 27-21 after the Great Danes surged in the third quarter. However, close calls haven’t translated into wins, leaving the Sharks on the hunt for their first victory of the season.

A Familiar Face

Rhody’s defense will see a familiar face on the other side of the ball—URI safety Ayinde Johnson spent three seasons at LIU before transferring. Johnson played over 20 games as a Shark and even picked up some NEC weekly honors along the way. Now, he’s ready to show his former team what they’re missing.

Buchanan the Big Target

The Rams’ offense will be anchored by wide receiver Marquis Buchanan, who’s been catching passes in 10 straight games. Buchanan leads the team with 200 receiving yards on 13 catches and just grabbed his first touchdown of the season against Campbell. His ability to stretch the field will be key as Rhode Island looks to outgun the Sharks.

Road Woes

The Rams haven’t had much luck on the road lately, dropping their last two away games in 2023 and getting steamrolled by Minnesota in their 2024 road opener. But with four straight winning seasons under their belt, this is a squad that knows how to turn it around. The last time Rhode Island had a winning record on the road was in 2020, so a victory this weekend would be a step toward ending their away-game blues.

Bottom Line

The Rams need this win to keep their momentum rolling, and LIU is desperate to avoid an 0-4 start. Both teams have something to prove, and when they meet on Saturday, it’ll be a battle to see who comes out on top. Can Rhody conquer their road demons, or will the Sharks finally get their bite?

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

