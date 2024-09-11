Obituary: Peter J. Lauzon (1933-2024)

Peter J. Lauzon, 91 of Middletown, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2024, at the Newport Hospital in Newport, RI. He was the husband of the late Ellen H. (Hosch) Lauzon.

Born in Newport, RI to the late Julia Bernice Murray Lauzon and Peter Joseph Lauzon. He attended Del la Salle Academy and was a parishioner of St. Lucy’s Church. He is predeceased by his brothers John and Julian Lauzon and survived by his sisters Mary Lauzon and Kathleen Lauzon and brother Michael Lauzon.

Peter is also survived by his four daughters, Jeanne Houtchens, Michele Blackburn, Margret Perlingiero and Mary Ellen Lauzon, and his nine grandchildren, Peter and Julianne Houtchens, Katherine Villardo, Grant and Bryan Blackburn, Kelsey and Ian Godin, Emma and Eli Lauzon-Ardito.

After graduating from Del la Salle Academy, he joined the Air Force and spent eight years in service. After his military service he worked as a civil servant at the Newport Naval Base. Upon retiring he worked as a bar manager at the Newport Country Club.

Peter was a lifetime member of the Hibernians and member of the Newport Elks club. In 2024, Peter was awarded the Hibernian of the Year. Peter, known around town as “Pemo” was a popular bartender at many of the Newport bars and restaurants. He was often seen walking on Sachuest Beach with his wife Ellen. Peter was an avid and talented golfer when he started as a caddy at nine years old at the Newport Country Club.

In his later years Peter spent much of his free time gardening and taking care of his home. He enjoyed his time with his friends and family. He was devoted to his wife Ellen of 66 years whom he missed dearly after her passing.

Peter was known for his generosity and humorous storytelling. If he caught your ear, you knew that it was going to be a good story. His work ethic and candor were an inspiration to all of those that he touched.

Visiting hours will be held Sunday, September 15 from 3-6 PM at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport, RI. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, September 16 at St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Rd, Middletown at 10 AM.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hillside Charitable Organization, PO Box 594, Newport, RI 02840 and AOH Newport, 2 Wellington Ave, Newport, RI 02840.

