Two New Exhibitions at the Jamestown Arts Center this Summer

The Jamestown Arts Center opens two exhibitions this summer that examine our relationship to space, dimensionality, and to each other. Spacing Out: Expanding the Field of Vision opens at the JAC on July 2 with a corresponding outdoor public art exhibition, Spacing Out(side). The outdoor artwork was juried from a national pool of applications this spring and will be exhibited in three public locations across Jamestown.

“It’s rare to be able to extend an exhibition’s curatorial vision beyond a gallery’s doors, but this summer the Jamestown Arts Center has an exciting opportunity to extend our gallery exhibition concept of “Spacing Out” throughout the island,” explains Karen Conway, Exhibition Director at the JAC and the curator of Spacing Out. “We’ll be presenting artwork in our two indoor galleries, just outside our building on our outdoor mural wall, on our sculpture pad on Valley Street in Jamestown—and we’ll also present four outdoor artworks in public locations across Jamestown.”

The gallery exhibition, Spacing Out, contextualizes the work of contemporary artists who challenge the limitations of space, featuring the work of Kate Barber, Jennifer & David Clancy, Tom Deininger, Peter Diepenbrock, Lesley Dill, Kevin Gilmore & Seamus Hames, Hugh Hayden, Tayo Heuser, Susie Matthews, Alicia Renadette, Edwin Schlossberg, Wendy Wahl, and Bradley Wester. The exhibition unites these artists who blur the boundary between two- and three- dimensions. It asks the viewer to reconsider their visual and spatial perception, questioning the art’s depth and attachment to a surface. This surface, as well as edge, texture, scale, volume, place, and movement become the dialect with which the artists expand our concepts of sculpture and art in general.

Spacing Out(side) extends the concept of the gallery exhibition in four works of outdoor artwork by Steve Buduo, Sean Harrington, Martin Keen, and a collaborative installation by the students at the Melrose School and their art teacher Erica Connolly. Each of the temporary installations engages space in interesting or unusual ways, is original in its construction and use of materials, and offers an unexpected point of view. An interactive tour map is available on our website to explore the three exhibition locations at East Ferry, the Eldred Avenue bike path and the Fisheries Campus of Fort Wetherill.

The exhibitions Spacing Out and Spacing Out(side) open July 2. Exhibitions at the Jamestown Arts Center are always free and open to the public. The JAC and the outdoor site locations for Spacing Out(side) are fully accessible.

