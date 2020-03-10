The Newport Jazz Assembly program, which began in 2016, is a performance series presented by Newport Festivals Foundation that brings music to elementary through high schools throughout Rhode Island, Connecticut, Michigan and expanding this year to New Jersey. The series connects professional musicians to schools with minimal or no music programs to present jazz concerts for students who may not have had the experience of attending a live concert. Each Assembly, which introduces students to the music presented at the Newport Jazz Festival®, is 35-60 minutes long and consists of several musical segments that span the timeline of jazz history, including New Orleans, Big Band, Bebop, Fusion, and Cool Jazz, followed by question/answer sessions.
This program is made possible by the Newport Festivals Foundation with support from entrepreneur Robert F. Smith. For over sixty years, the Newport Folk and Jazz Festivals have shown that music has the ability to change lives. The foundation’s goal is to expand the impact of the festivals by supporting music education programs year-round, across the country. Proceeds from the festivals fund programs to help preserve the musical traditions of jazz and folk music.
This Spring’s schedule will cover 14 schools in Rhode Island and will serve thousands of students. The dates kick off this Thursday, March 12th in Cumberland, RI. The Newport Jazz Assembly Band covers all schools in Rhode Island. Full schedule and band line-ups below.
The 2020 Newport Jazz Assembly Schedule is as follows:
Thursday, March 12
JJM Cumberland Hill Elementary School
205 Manville Hill Rd. Cumberland, RI
Blackstone Valley Prep
7 Fatima Drive, Cumberland, RI
Friday, March 13
Captain Hunt
14 Kendall Street, Central Falls, RI
Raices
135 Hunt Street, Central Falls,RI
Wednesday, March 18
Whiteknact
261 Grovesnor Ave. E., Providence, RI
Orlo
2:00PM
25 Orlo Ave. E Providence, RI
Thursday, March 19
E. Providence High School
2000 Pawtucket Ave., Providence, RI
Thursday, April 2
Norwood Elementary School
266 Norwood Ave., Warwick, RI
Friday, April 3
Learning Community
21 Lincoln Ave., Central Falls, RI
Tuesday, April 8
Lonsdale Elementary School
270 River Rd. Lincoln, RI
Thursday, April 9
Northern Elementary
315 New River Rd. Manville, RI
Lincoln Central
1:30PM and 2:15PM
1081 Great Road, Lincoln, RI
Wednesday, May 13
James H Eldredge Elementary
101 First Ave., E. Greenwich, RI
Hannaford Elementary
200 Middle Rd. E Greenwich, RI
Thursday, May 14
Elizabeth Baldwin Elementary School
9:30AM, 10:30AM and 1:30PM
50 Whitman Street, Pawtucket, RI
The 2020 Assembly Bands:
Rhode Island
Newport Jazz Assembly Band
Ben Marcoux – Tenor and soprano saxophone
Joshua Bruneau – Trumpet
Jimmy O’Connell – Trombone
Tony Davis – Guitar
Keith Brown – Piano
Alex Tremblay – Bass
Mike Camacho – Drums
**Subs on Piano will include Kelly Green and Jen Allen on selected dates