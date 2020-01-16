If there is an organization more screwed up than the NCAA I’ve yet to see it.

Example #949586712436798. Just prior to tip off tonight, the brain trust at the NCAA informed URI that guard Jeff Dowtin would be ineligible to play because he played in a charity game last summer. Yup, A. Charity. Game. He didn’t get paid (although college athletes should) and didn’t get anything.

#URI guard Jeff Dowtin (one-game suspension) will not play at Saint Joseph’s tonight. Dowtin is being sanctioned by the NCAA for participating in a charity basketball game over the summer. Per source, the #Rams were only informed of the discipline at about 6 pm. — Bill Koch (@BillKoch25) January 16, 2020

Statement from #URI AD Thorr Bjorn — ‘Sometimes with the complications of the rules, a student-athlete’s understanding or interpretation may cause a violation such as this. While we encourage community involvement, it must be done within the confines set by the NCAA.’ — Bill Koch (@BillKoch25) January 16, 2020

What a joke!