If there is an organization more screwed up than the NCAA I’ve yet to see it.

Example #949586712436798. Just prior to tip off tonight, the brain trust at the NCAA informed URI that guard Jeff Dowtin would be ineligible to play because he played in a charity game last summer.  Yup, A. Charity. Game. He didn’t get paid (although college athletes should) and didn’t get anything.

 

What a joke!

