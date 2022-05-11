Family Service of RI Announces Brighter Futures 2022 Event

Family Service of Rhode Island announced that they will be honoring Speaker K. Joseph Shakarchi for his work on behalf of children and families in Rhode Island at this year’s 18th Annual Brighter Futures Luncheon, scheduled for October 3, 2022. The event this year will be a hybrid of in-person and online.

Each year FSRI brings together hundreds of Rhode Island movers and shakers – corporate, government, and philanthropic leaders working on the state’s most pressing issues – to connect and honor one person – a visionary who has had a transformational impact on the lives of our state’s children and families.

“Speaker Shekarchi has been a tireless advocate for issues affecting Rhode Island children and families, moving forward legislation to improve the lives of all, not just those with the loudest voice, ” said Margaret Holland McDuff, CEO at FSRI. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to come together again in person this year to honor him and his work.”

“I am so honored to receive the Brighter Futures Award from an organization like FSRI, which has been a critical resource for children and families for generations,” Speaker Shekarchi said. “During the pandemic, FSRI really stepped up to ensure that Rhode Island’s most vulnerable residents had access to services and resources they needed. I admire and appreciate Family Service’s partnership in making certain that all Rhode Islanders have a pathway toward a brighter future.”

FSRI will hold the in-person portion of the event at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick.

As always, funds raised at the annual Brighter Futures Luncheon go to support FSRI’s work to strengthen Rhode Island families. This year’s focus in particular is funding to ensure funding for their early critical childhood programs, First Connections, and Early Intervention, so they can continue providing services that help at-risk kids survive and thrive.

Previous year honorees have included the Honorable Gina Raimondo, and former RI Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, among others.

Sponsors and guests can register early for the event on October 3rd by visiting www.familyserviceRI.org/brighter-futures.

