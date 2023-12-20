Wickford Art Festival Seeks New Artists For 61st Wickford Art Festival

The Wickford Art Association on Tuesday announce the dates for the 61st Wickford Art Festival will be July 13 & 14, 2024. The event is seeking new artists to participate and online artist applications will open January 15, 2024. This annual celebration of juried fine art draws tens of thousands of art enthusiasts and visitors from across the region for a prime summer Rhode Island experience.

The Wickford Art Festival, now in its 61st year, has become a cornerstone of the Rhode Island arts scene, attracting artists of exceptional caliber. The Wickford Art Festival organizers extend an invitation to artists, both established and emerging, to consider applying for this coming year’s event. Online applications will open January 15 through April 15. The jury fee is $35.

The festival features a carefully curated selection of juried fine art across various mediums. Eligible art: paint, sculpture, drawing, graphics, digital illustration, mixed media, photography; fine functional ceramics, fiber, furniture, jewelry.

Set in the easily accessible Wilson Park within the charming and historic Wickford Village, the festival transforms the park into an open-air gallery, creating a unique and picturesque atmosphere. It is just steps away from historical colonial homes, breathtaking harbor views, unique boutiques, waterfront restaurants and quaint cafes.

Interested artists can learn more about the festival and coming to Wickford by visiting their website www.wickfordart.org

