Is the Easton’s Beach Rotunda back on the demolition block? Some observations from Wednesday’s Beach Commission Meeting

Here are a few observations from Wednesday night’s Beach Commission meeting regarding the demolition of the Snack Bar and Carousel at Easton’s Beach, scheduled to be completed by June 30, 2024.

1. Newport Director of Public Works Bill Riccio seems to be hedging his bets, and the demolition of the Rotunda now seems to be back on the table pending more discovery.

2. When questioned by a member of the beach commission about the relocation of the Carousel, Riccio responded by stating that he didn’t know where it would go and emphasized that the City of Newport didn’t currently possess any vacant buildings.

3. When asked by Newport Buzz why the structure was safe enough for hundreds of people to stand on and under during the Polar Plunge on Jan 1st but not safe enough this coming summer, Riccio blamed the public and said it was reckless for them to have been up there in the first place. When Newport Buzz reminded Riccio that it was his job to cordon off that area for public safety, Riccio became agitated and doubled down that the public should have not been up there and stated that those areas are now blocked off.

4. When questioned by Newport Buzz about the possibility of moving the demolition timeline to September 15th to foster goodwill with the public and to allow the Easton’s Beach Snack Bar one more summer, Riccio responded abruptly, stating, “They’ve already had their final season!”

At this point Beach Commission Chairman Richard Klaffky stepped in and asked if anyone else had any questions that were not about the conditions of the buildings. Hearing none, Riccio then hastily left the meeting.

5. The Beach Commission indicated that if the demolition continues as recommended, they will likely be putting out an RFP looking for food trucks to cater to the beach during the upcoming summer season.

The number one takeaway from tonight’s meeting is that the the City of Newport must do a public workshop before any of this demolition is started if they want any buy in from the public and to ensure that all public input is provided before this decision is made.

Members of the public can contact the Newport City Councilors HERE.

