Obituary: Thomas H. Levesque Jr. (1947-2024)

Thomas H. Levesque Jr., 77, of Portsmouth, RI, died on August 20, 2024. He was the husband of Susan (Fatata) Levesque.

Born in Fall River, MA, he was the son of the late Thomas and Anna (Doyle) Levesque.

In addition to his wife Susan, he leaves his daughter Michelle Littlefield, as well as his grandsons Michael Littlefield and Seth Ohop all of Portsmouth

Thomas was the brother of Ernest Levesque (Marie) and Charles Levesque of Portsmouth.

Thomas is preceded in death by his son Thomas H. Levesque III and his grandson, Gabriel Thomas Littlefield as well as his sister Mary Levesque and brother George Levesque.

Services will be private.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Portsmouth Public Library, 2658 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871 or to the Portsmouth Historical Society, 870 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871.

