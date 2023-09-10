Torch Run Truck Convoy Nets Over $18K for Special Olympics Rhode Island

Earlier today, over seventy trucks participated in this year’s Torch Run Truck Convoy® for Special Olympics. The event coincides with National Truck Driver Appreciation Week and raised over eighteen thousand dollars for Special Olympics Rhode Island athletes.

Co-hosted by Special Olympics Rhode Island, the Rhode Island Trucking Association, Cardi’s Furniture and various municipal and state enforcement agencies, the convoy began at the IGT Headquarters parking lot in West Greenwich led by a police escort and drove up Route 95 North to Route 295 North and returned to West Greenwich via Route 146 South, Route 6 West, Route 295 South and 95 South. Special Olympics athletes made the call roll out at 9:00am and, after looping the state, participants enjoyed a complimentary full breakfast provided by Twins Catering while sponsors were recognized for their support.

An international awareness and fundraising event, the Truck Convoy® is a unique partnership between law enforcement and truckers to raise funds for Special Olympics so athletes can continue to train in year-round sports and health-related activities. All proceeds raised in today’s event go to Special Olympics Rhode Island and enable Rhode Island athletes to train and compete free of charge.

“Today, our professional truck drivers proudly kicked off National Truck Driver Appreciation Week by partnering with law enforcement for one of the greatest causes – the support of the athletes of Special Olympics and their dreams! We are grateful to them for their passionate athleticism as we are for today’s many volunteers and contributors,” said Rhode Island Trucking Association President Chris Maxwell.

