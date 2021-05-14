Vaccinated Rhode Islanders will no longer have to wear masks or social distance indoors beginning Tuesday!

Governor Dan McKee announced Friday afternoon that starting Tuesday, Rhode Island will adopt CDC guidelines and fully vaccinated Rhode Islanders will no longer have to wear masks or social distance indoors.
McKee also announced that he’s lifting all business restrictions on Friday, May 21st.
Starting May 18th, Rhode Island will adopt new @CDCgov mask-wearing guidance. Fully-vaccinated Rhode Islanders will no longer need to wear masks or social distance in most indoor spaces.
We’re also moving up all Rhode Island reopening measures set for May 28th to May 21st. pic.twitter.com/CJs37Ww9kB
— Governor Dan McKee (@GovDanMcKee) May 14, 2021
- People who are not fully vaccinated. This includes children from 2 to 12 years of age. Children younger than 12 cannot be vaccinated.
- Both vaccinated and unvaccinated people in healthcare settings. Examples of healthcare settings include doctors’ offices, hospitals, and nursing homes.
- Both vaccinated and unvaccinated people traveling on public transportation (for example, planes, buses, trains, etc.).
- Both vaccinated and unvaccinated people in facilities that serve people experiencing homelessness, including residents and employees.
- Teachers, school administrators, and staff should continue to wear masks while in school, even if they are fully vaccinated.
- Both vaccinated and unvaccinated employees and customers of businesses that require masks.
