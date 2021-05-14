Vaccinated Rhode Islanders will no longer have to wear masks or social distance indoors beginning Tuesday!

Governor Dan McKee announced Friday afternoon that starting Tuesday, Rhode Island will adopt CDC guidelines and fully vaccinated Rhode Islanders will no longer have to wear masks or social distance indoors.

McKee also announced that he’s lifting all business restrictions on Friday, May 21st.

Starting May 18th, Rhode Island will adopt new @CDCgov mask-wearing guidance. Fully-vaccinated Rhode Islanders will no longer need to wear masks or social distance in most indoor spaces. We’re also moving up all Rhode Island reopening measures set for May 28th to May 21st. pic.twitter.com/CJs37Ww9kB — Governor Dan McKee (@GovDanMcKee) May 14, 2021

On Thursday, the CDC announced that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where they are still required to do so by state officials, local officials, workplaces, or businesses. People are fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two weeks after receiving a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“I am proud that we have made enough progress vaccinating Rhode Islanders that we can safely move forward with aligning with CDC mask wearing and social distancing updates,” said Governor Dan McKee. “More than anything, I see this shift as a strong call to get vaccinated. It is only safe to unmask if you are fully vaccinated. We’ve made vaccinations available across the state. If you haven’t gotten yours yet, sign up today at vaccinateri.org.”

Vaccinated people who want to err on the side of caution can still wear masks when around other people. If you have a condition or take medications that weaken your immune system, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you should continue wearing your mask.

“For anyone who is eligible but has not been vaccinated yet, this is one more reason to get your shot,” said Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH. “People who are not vaccinated are more vulnerable than ever to COVID-19. Protect yourself and the people around you by getting vaccinated. Now is the time.”

Who still has to wear a mask and practice social distancing?

People who are not fully vaccinated. This includes children from 2 to 12 years of age. Children younger than 12 cannot be vaccinated.

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated people in healthcare settings. Examples of healthcare settings include doctors’ offices, hospitals, and nursing homes.

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated people traveling on public transportation (for example, planes, buses, trains, etc.).

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated people in facilities that serve people experiencing homelessness, including residents and employees.

Teachers, school administrators, and staff should continue to wear masks while in school, even if they are fully vaccinated.

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated employees and customers of businesses that require masks.

You can make an appointment at www.vaccianteRI.org or by calling 844-930-1779. Making an appointment is the way to guarantee that you will get a shot. You do not need appointments to get vaccinated at the sites at Sockanosset Cross Road (100 Sockanosset Cross Road, Cranston), the Dunkin’ Donuts Center (1 La Salle Square, Providence), and in Middletown (1400 West Main Road, Middletown). Vaccines are also available at pharmacies throughout Rhode Island.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!