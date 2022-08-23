ART BUZZ: FAMED BANDLEADER & PIANIST PETER DUCHIN TO DISCUSS MEMOIR AT REDWOOD LIBRARY

By Emily Randolph

On Wednesday, August 24th, famed bandleader and pianist Peter Duchin will discuss his memoir, Face the Music, at the Redwood Library from 6-7PM.

Peter Duchin’s six decades of performing have taken him to the most exclusive dance floors and concert halls in the world. He has played for presidents, kings, and queens, as well as for Civil Rights and cultural organizations. But in 2013, Duchin suffered a stroke that left him with limited use of his left hand, severely impacting his career. Days of recuperating from his stroke—and later from a critical case of COVID-19—inspired Duchin to reconsider his complicated past.

His father, the legendary bandleader Eddy Duchin, died when Peter was twelve; his mother, Marjorie Oelrichs Duchin, died when Peter was just six days old. In the succeeding decades, Duchin would follow his father as a bandleader, becoming the epitome of mid-20th Century glamour. But it was only half a century later, in the aftermath of his sudden illnesses, that he began to see his mother and father not just as the parents he never had, but as the people he never got to know.

More than a memoir, Face the Music offers a window into the era of debutantes and white-tie balls, when such events made national headlines. Duchin explores what “glamour” and “Society” once meant, and what they mean now. With sincerity and humor, Face the Music offers a moving portrait of an extraordinary life, its disruptions, and revitalization.

Lecture and book signing of Face the Music: A Memoir by Peter Duchin and Patricia Beard

Wednesday, August 24th

6:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Free

Redwood Library

50 Bellevue Ave.

Newport, RI 02840

To Register To Attend In Person: Click Here

To Register To Attend Virtually via Crowdcast: Click Here

