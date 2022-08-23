ART BUZZ: SANDEEGLAM CONCEPTS PRESENTS FOUR-DAY SUMMER SALE BLOW OUT IN SUPPORT OF NEWPORT HISTORICAL SOCIETY

By Emily Randolph

Mark your calendar for this week! SandeeGLAM Concepts, run by design and fashion curator Sandee Saunders, has announced its annual end of summer, blow-out sale in support of the Newport Historical Society for the third time. The event starts Thursday, August 25th and ends Sunday, the 28th, 11AM – 4PM daily, and will be held at Newport Historical Society, 82 Touro Street, Newport RI.

RSVP 401.239.6003 / DM on Instagram or pop on by. Sparkling beverages and canapés will be served. A percentage of proceeds will be donated to the Newport Historical Society.

