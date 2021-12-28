Newport RI

Looking Back on 2021: Top 25 Local Stories in Newport, RI

Christian Winthrop·
LocalThe Buzz

2021 marked our 10th Anniversary and it was our biggest year yet!

Once again we have the largest and most engaged audience of any Newport based media outlet by a mile!

On social media, we reached more than 15 million people and we saw our user base increase by 196% on Facebook and 90% on Instagram.

Newport Buzz Social media numbers

On our website, we saw our user base increase by 47% with a 111% increase in pageviews. 

 

2021 was a difficult year but we got through it together. Here’s to a healthy 2022!

Top 25 Newport, RI stories for 2021.

25 – 

Well that didn’t take long! The 2021 HGTV Dream Home is for sale

24 – 

Newport Buzz Was Born Ten Years Ago Today. Here’s The Story!

23 – 

Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling to undergo major renovations and expansions!

22 – 

Alleged Thanksgiving Day Animal Abuser Arrested!

21 – 

Newport’s Daisy Briggs releases her debut single “Once Upon a Time in a Small Town”

20 – 

The Fifth Element has new owners!

19 – 

Miramar sells for $27 million

18 – 

Scumbag vandals target Newport businesses!!!

17 – 

Former Google CEO and Wife Buy SVF Foundation Property

16 – 

LA Dodgers Chairman Mark Walter Buys Another Multimillion Dollar Newport Estate

15 – 

The case of the stolen Trump flag from Gen. Flynn’s house was literally a False Flag Operation

14 – 

Yacht fire breaks out at Portsmouth boat yard

13 – 

They’re here! UFOs spotted over Ocean Drive in Newport, RI

12 – 

Beacon Rock Mansion sells for $23 million!!!

11 – 

First photos of Sarah Jessica Parker emerge from Hocus Pocus 2 set in Newport, RI

10 – 

Who bought Clarendon Court for $30 million?

9 – 

Cape Cod Diver Swallowed Whole By A Humpback Whale

8 – 

Part-Time Resident Threatens Legal Action Against Gooseberry and Hazard’s Beaches Over Public Access

7 – 

2021 Best of Newport Buzz Awards Winners

6 – 

‘Antiques Roadshow’ episode with Jay Leno at his Newport home!

5 – 

HBO’s ‘The Gilded Age’ arrives in Newport to begin filming on Bellevue Avenue

4 – 

48-year-old Newport woman found dead at Second Beach on Wednesday morning

3 – 

Salvation Cafe to close permanently at end of 2021

2 – 

Plans released for Newport Skatepark

 

1 – 

Arrest Warrants Issued in Murder of Maximus Julian

 

