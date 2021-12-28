Looking Back on 2021: Top 25 Local Stories in Newport, RI

2021 marked our 10th Anniversary and it was our biggest year yet!
Once again we have the largest and most engaged audience of any Newport based media outlet by a mile!
On social media, we reached more than 15 million people and we saw our user base increase by 196% on Facebook and 90% on Instagram.
On our website, we saw our user base increase by 47% with a 111% increase in pageviews.
2021 was a difficult year but we got through it together. Here’s to a healthy 2022!
Top 25 Newport, RI stories for 2021.
25 –
Well that didn’t take long! The 2021 HGTV Dream Home is for sale
24 –
Newport Buzz Was Born Ten Years Ago Today. Here’s The Story!
23 –
Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling to undergo major renovations and expansions!
22 –
21 –
Newport’s Daisy Briggs releases her debut single “Once Upon a Time in a Small Town”
20 –
19 –
18 –
17 –
16 –
LA Dodgers Chairman Mark Walter Buys Another Multimillion Dollar Newport Estate
15 –
The case of the stolen Trump flag from Gen. Flynn’s house was literally a False Flag Operation
14 –
13 –
12 –
11 –
First photos of Sarah Jessica Parker emerge from Hocus Pocus 2 set in Newport, RI
10 –
9 –
8 –
Part-Time Resident Threatens Legal Action Against Gooseberry and Hazard’s Beaches Over Public Access
7 –
6 –
‘Antiques Roadshow’ episode with Jay Leno at his Newport home!
5 –
HBO’s ‘The Gilded Age’ arrives in Newport to begin filming on Bellevue Avenue
4 –
48-year-old Newport woman found dead at Second Beach on Wednesday morning
3 –
2 –
1 –
